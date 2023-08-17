City leaders deny Veo’s appeal to keep electric scooters in town

Veo's electric scooters in Fort Wayne
Veo's electric scooters in Fort Wayne(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne say they have denied Veo’s appeal of the city’s recent decision to terminate its operating permit.

On August 8, city officials said Veo will no longer be allowed to rent out its electric scooters starting September 4. Leaders cited safety concerns, saying residents and business owners had been reporting increasing issues with reckless driving.

Veo’s spokesperson in Fort Wayne pushed back against the decision, saying there is a clear need in the community for such transportation. Veo officials then sent an appeal to the city, saying they didn’t offer Veo the chance to comply with their requests.

However, the manager of the city’s right-of-way department says he has “reviewed and considered” Veo’s appeal in its entirety, and has chosen to deny it.

READ MORE: City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns

The City began a partnership with Veo in 2019 for a pilot program for its e-scooters and bicycles. They say the goal was to give residents other transportation options and promote easy travel to local businesses and tourist attractions while reducing traffic congestion.

First, the program started with about 300 e-scooters and 150 bikes in 2019 then grew to a fleet of 500 stand-up scooters and down to 80 bikes in 2022. The bikes were then replaced with seated scooters in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Blue Jacket Celebrates Thrift Shop Day

More than just a thrift shop: Blue Jacket’s mission to give everyone a chance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Every year August 17th marks “Thrift Shop Day.” One shop in Fort Wayne has expanded from a thrift shop to a community-wide resource.

Community

Mississippi and Alabama virtual auditions are set for Wednesday, Aug. 16.

‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions in Indiana this week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Popstar hopefuls in Indiana will soon have a shot to audition for the one of nation’s largest singing competitions, ABC’s “American Idol.”

Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag will be coming to The Embassy Theatre on Saturday,...

RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Night of the Living Drag’ coming to Fort Wayne

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Stars from the hit show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be visiting the Summit City for a “Twilight Zone”-themed show this October.

News

Cinema Center reflects on impacts of Barbie movie here in Fort Wayne

Cinema Center reflects on impacts of Barbie movie in Fort Wayne

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Barbie movie certainly took the world by storm with its witty humor and social commentary. Here in 21Country, the effect was no different.

Latest News

Community

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

“One in eight women”: American Cancer Society launches “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The American Cancer Society had the official kick off of their annual campaign this week. The campaign runs until late October which is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Community

New Light Near Blackhawk Middle School

FWCS kicks off school year; introduces new changes in traffic patterns

Updated: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Fort Wayne Community Schools kicked off the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday morning and welcomed nearly 30,000 students back to the classroom.

Community

21Alive’s Tom Powell met the Golden Bachelor’s father, who lives right here in Fort Wayne.

21Alive chats with Golden Bachelor’s father in Fort Wayne

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Tom Powell
21Alive’s Tom Powell met the Golden Bachelor’s father, who lives right here in Fort Wayne.

News

Indiana State Police are warning you to abide to stop-arm laws ahead of back-to-school traffic.

ISP warning drivers to watch out for buses; ramping up patrol during back-to-school

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
As students across Allen County return to school this week, Indiana State Police want you to practice extra caution on your daily commute.

News

Purple Heart Honor Flight parade in downtown Fort Wayne

Purple Heart veterans receive special send-off for Honor Flight

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
102 Purple Heart recipients and their guardians took off to Washington D.C. Monday morning with an extra special send off.

Community

Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

Tree planted in memorial of Kevin Nguyen as family continues to search for answers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Taylor Williams and Jazlynn Bebout
On Saturday, the family of a missing Fort Wayne man dedicated a tree in his honor as they continue their yearslong search.