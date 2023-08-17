City leaders deny Veo’s appeal to keep electric scooters in town

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne say they have denied Veo’s appeal of the city’s recent decision to terminate its operating permit.

On August 8, city officials said Veo will no longer be allowed to rent out its electric scooters starting September 4. Leaders cited safety concerns, saying residents and business owners had been reporting increasing issues with reckless driving.

Veo’s spokesperson in Fort Wayne pushed back against the decision, saying there is a clear need in the community for such transportation. Veo officials then sent an appeal to the city, saying they didn’t offer Veo the chance to comply with their requests.

However, the manager of the city’s right-of-way department says he has “reviewed and considered” Veo’s appeal in its entirety, and has chosen to deny it.

READ MORE: City to end partnership with e-scooter company, citing safety concerns

The City began a partnership with Veo in 2019 for a pilot program for its e-scooters and bicycles. They say the goal was to give residents other transportation options and promote easy travel to local businesses and tourist attractions while reducing traffic congestion.

First, the program started with about 300 e-scooters and 150 bikes in 2019 then grew to a fleet of 500 stand-up scooters and down to 80 bikes in 2022. The bikes were then replaced with seated scooters in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.