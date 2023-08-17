21Investigates: Scam Tracker — Avoiding online scams

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Online scams are so common and the reason why is probably no surprise, since we all have easy access to the internet.

The FBI says last year, Americans lost more than $10 billion dollars because of online scams. It’s a problem the president of the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana says shows no signs of slowing down

“If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” BBB Northern Indiana President Rick Walz said.

Still, Walz says falling victim to an online scam is common. Statistics from the BBB say 30% of all scams happen online. The highest number of scams happens to people between 18 and 24 years old.

With the convince of online shopping, scammers might try to target you.

If they appear in your email, there are two big signs to look for. Scammers may use popular brands and change their logos slightly, to where it’s hard to spot. Also, the email address may have random characters like apostrophes and periods.

“If you have the name of a company you’re not familiar with, do a google search by putting the name of the company -- along with the word ‘scam’ or the word ‘review,’” Walz said. “If there are scams out there being reported, then you will see them pop up.”

Also, Walz says avoid making quick purchases and don’t click on unfamiliar links. You could be giving away personal information.

If you get scammed, here are some resources:

Do you have a scam you want us to look into? Reach out to 21Alive’s Tylor Brummett. You can send a message on Facebook or send an email to tylor.brummett@gray.tv.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested
Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park
Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday
Koger robberies
FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies
BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers

Latest News

Parents worry SACS has partnered with ‘anti-woke’ group to combat racism
21Investigates Scam Tracker Avoiding online scams
21Investigates: Scam Tracker — Avoiding online scams
A beloved landmark on Fort Wayne’s south side was finally taken down on Thursday.
Iconic cornucopia taken down from old Scott’s store
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4