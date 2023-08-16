Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is dead and her children injured after a crash in Grant County Tuesday.

A new release said dispatch received a call about a crash in the 4000 block of County Road 300 South.

Police say they were told the driver was unresponsive and that two children were “possibly entrapped” inside the vehicle.

According to the release, bystanders and first responders tried to save the woman’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

First responders said the children were taken to a nearby hospital in Marion, where they suffered only minor injuries.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Maria Evans from Sims, Indiana.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

