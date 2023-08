FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, August 16.

One-hundred-forty-six thousand United Auto Workers union vote on strike.



BBB wants you to be aware of check washing scams.



PFW campus held one of Indiana’s biggest job fairs.



Time is almost up for feedback on Medicaid cuts.



Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.