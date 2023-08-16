Tips to avoid getting scammed from “check washing”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Check washing is a way that scammers can take your money through the mail, here are some tips to avoid it and what to do if it happens to you.

Check washing is where scammers steal checks out of mailboxes, take them home, wash the name (and sometimes dollar amount) off the check with household items like acetone and then deposit the check under their name.

Business owners are usually the main target of this scam, but it can happen to anyone.

According to the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana, the number one way to avoid check washing happening to you is to transfer checks electronically.

You can also avoid it by going to the post office and putting it in the lobby mailbox instead of your mailbox at home. If you have to place it in the blue box outside the post office, make sure to do it before the day’s last pick-up time instead of it sitting there overnight.

If you own a business the BBB recommends using “positive pay” services, which lets you pre-authorize checks for a specific amount by their check number.

Lastly, always keep an eye on your checking account to see if there’s any suspicious activity. If there is, contact your bank, the United States Postal Inspection Service and your local police department.

In any case, if you get scammed, report it on the Better Business Bureau’s website and to the Federal Trade Commission on their website.

