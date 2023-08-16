Tips to avoid getting scammed from “check washing”

Check Washing
Check Washing(WPTA)
By Samantha Condra
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Check washing is a way that scammers can take your money through the mail, here are some tips to avoid it and what to do if it happens to you.

Check washing is where scammers steal checks out of mailboxes, take them home, wash the name (and sometimes dollar amount) off the check with household items like acetone and then deposit the check under their name.

Business owners are usually the main target of this scam, but it can happen to anyone.

According to the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana, the number one way to avoid check washing happening to you is to transfer checks electronically.

You can also avoid it by going to the post office and putting it in the lobby mailbox instead of your mailbox at home. If you have to place it in the blue box outside the post office, make sure to do it before the day’s last pick-up time instead of it sitting there overnight.

If you own a business the BBB recommends using “positive pay” services, which lets you pre-authorize checks for a specific amount by their check number.

Lastly, always keep an eye on your checking account to see if there’s any suspicious activity. If there is, contact your bank, the United States Postal Inspection Service and your local police department.

In any case, if you get scammed, report it on the Better Business Bureau’s website and to the Federal Trade Commission on their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second body found in Monroe Lake Sunday
Police say Terry Dewaine Sands II hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper on March 3.
Venue to be changed for man charged in Master Trooper’s death
Kerry Hawkins
Suspect in Garrett shooting of 16-year-old arrested
Koger robberies
FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies
Police respond to fatal crash on city’s northeast side

Latest News

21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Citilink Bus
Citilink facing bus driver shortage, causing delays and canceled routes
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, August 16.
Top 4 at 4 August 16
Student Test Scores (GFX)
Indiana test score results show nearly 1 in 5 third-graders struggle to read