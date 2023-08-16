Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to hold self-defesne classes for girls, women

FILE PHOTO: R.A.D Kids self-defense program teaches students about awareness, prevention, and...
FILE PHOTO: R.A.D Kids self-defense program teaches students about awareness, prevention, and risk reduction.(WCJB)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say they are holding self-defense classes for women and girls ages 12 and up.

The R.A.D. courses (Rape Aggression Defense), organizers say, are meant for women, children, and seniors to learn self-defense skills if physically confronted.

The courses will be held on Sundays Sept. 10th, 17th, and 24th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pleasant Lake Elementary School in Pleasant Lake, IN.

Organizers say the training will include one night of lectures, two nights of technique practices, and a simulation to be held on the final night of training. They say they will also teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance.

Officials say they want to remind people interested that self-defense is not martial arts but more about awareness.

They say though the program is free of charge, a $20 deposit is needed at registration, which is returned after completing all three nights of the course.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents that even as check use is on the decline, check fraud is still a serious issue.

News

DNR announces LARE grants for 11 counties

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that organizations in 11 Indiana counties will receive a little more than $1.1 million in grants.

News

Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A woman is dead and her children injured after a crash in Grant County Tuesday.

News

21Alive News at 11

FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Latest News

Special Segments

In the Arts: “Collective Expressions” at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Each week, “IN the Arts” highlights the local area’s art scene, and this week, we’re showcasing “Collective Expressions,” a show put on by the Fort Wayne Dance Collective.

News

SACS takes step forward to address racism, still no solid plan

SACS board members approve plan to address issues of racism in the district

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Unanimous approval from Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board members as they voted in favor of working with the group FAIR for All to address issues of racism in the district.

News

SACS board members approve plan to address issues of racism in the district

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Dean Kennedy blocks an entrance to the Flint Metal Center, Oct. 17, 2019 in Flint, Mich. About...

UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week whether to authorize their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers.

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, August 15.

News

Koger robberies

FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a series of Armed Robberies that occurred August 13th.