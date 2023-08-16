Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to hold self-defense classes for girls, women

FILE PHOTO: R.A.D Kids self-defense program teaches students about awareness, prevention, and...
FILE PHOTO: R.A.D Kids self-defense program teaches students about awareness, prevention, and risk reduction.(WCJB)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say they are holding self-defense classes for women and girls ages 12 and up.

The R.A.D. courses (Rape Aggression Defense), organizers say, are meant for women, children, and seniors to learn self-defense skills if physically confronted.

The courses will be held on Sundays Sept. 10th, 17th, and 24th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pleasant Lake Elementary School in Pleasant Lake, IN.

Organizers say the training will include one night of lectures, two nights of technique practices, and a simulation to be held on the final night of training. They say they will also teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance.

Officials say they want to remind people interested that self-defense is not martial arts but more about awareness.

They say though the program is free of charge, a $20 deposit is needed at registration, which is returned after completing all three nights of the course.

