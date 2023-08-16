SACS board members approve plan to address issues of racism in the district

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Unanimous approval from Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board members as they voted in favor of working with the group FAIR for All to address issues of racism in the district.

“Well, for me, it’s been an emotional ride,” Kim Moppert said.

An emotional six-month ride for some, like SACS board Vice President Kim Moppert, as the district has worked towards addressing issues of racism after February’s blackface incident at Homestead.

Moppert is confident in her vote to work with FAIR for All.

“I did this because I was an educator, I was in the classroom,” Moppert said. “I had black minority students who I absolutely loved, but I didn’t see them as a collection of black minority students, I saw them as individuals.”

While some were happy with the long-awaited decision, others remain skeptical it’s the right one.

“We need to address what the reality is and address biases and address racial issues,” April Gregg said.

April Gregg and Ashley Washington are members of F.A.C.T.S, a group of parents looking to address what they call prolonged issues of racism in the district.

They believe the district took too much time to formulate a plan.

“We’re talking about “FAIR for All” but was that really fair, you know, to have kids of minority background coming into an environment that really hasn’t been worked out and adjusted for everyone,” Washington said.

Gregg and Washington now hope the issues are addressed in the meetings between the district and FAIR for All, and Moppert says she’ll make sure they are.

“Since I am no longer teaching, I can go to every one, and I plan on doing that to see and make sure that what’s happening is best for our students,” Moppert said.

While those meetings haven’t been finalized, SACS Superintendent Park Ginder says he hopes to have them scheduled for as early as October.

