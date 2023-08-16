Local UAW members set strike vote date

((Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, file))
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on whether to authorize their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers.

Union President Shawn Fain told members in a Facebook Live appearance Tuesday that the talks, which started in mid-July, are moving slowly and have yet to get to wages and other economic issues.

The union’s contracts with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

The Local UAW 2209 posted a strike vote date on their Facebook page for next Wednesday, August 23, beginning at 5 a.m. and going until Thursday, August 24, at 5 a.m.

Fort Wayne's UAW Local 2209 has set a GM Strike Authorization vote date.
Fort Wayne's UAW Local 2209 has set a GM Strike Authorization vote date.(WPTA)

