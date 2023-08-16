DNR announces LARE grants for 11 counties

(Indiana DNR)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that organizations in 11 Indiana counties will receive a little more than $1.1 million in grants.

DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a news release Wednesday that the grants will go to fund 17 lake and river stream projects through the LARE program (Lake and River Enhancement).

The news release says the grants are funded through the annual LARE fee paid by boat when they register their crafts through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The release also says this round of grant-funded projects will benefit seven lakes and 11 rivers and streams aimed at improving water quality, which helps fish and other wildlife populations.

DNR officials also say the program patterned with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the city of Fort Wayne, Vigo County, and The Nature Conservancy to fund three dam removal projects, which they say these projects will help open more than 1,030 miles of streams and rivers.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

