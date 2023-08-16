Citilink facing bus driver shortage, causing delays and canceled routes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County schools are facing a shortage of bus drivers, but the problem is more widespread. 21Alive received complaints from viewers about long wait times and canceled routes for Citilink buses in Fort Wayne.

Citilink officials say they are working to fix the problem.

“Citilink is experiencing some intermittent bus cancellations due to the driver shortage,” Citilink CEO John Metzinger said. “So, it’s a day-to-day challenge for our riders who expect the bus to show up and there’s no driver.”

Metzinger says out of the 87 positions they have, they are looking to fill 11 openings for drivers. Depending on the day, they say one or more routes could be canceled because of the shortage.

“Driving a transit bus is a challenging job,” Metzinger said. “You are dealing with the public; you have a lot of traffic to deal with in Fort Wayne, and so it’s a stressful position, but we have many employees who have been doing this for decades and they understand the commitment to serving the public. As long as people can connect to that position, then we want them to be on our team.”

Before the pandemic, Citlink says they saw 1.9 million annual passenger trips. Metzinger says that number dropped but is now going back up. This year alone, the number of passengers on Citilink buses has gone up 25 percent.

Metzinger says the good side is that their maintenance department is fully staffed for the first time in years. However, with the lack of drivers, if someone calls off, officials say they have to cancel routes or may be delayed picking up passengers.

