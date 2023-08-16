Citilink facing bus driver shortage, causing delays and canceled routes

Citilink Bus
Citilink Bus(wpta)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County schools are facing a shortage of bus drivers, but the problem is more widespread. 21Alive received complaints from viewers about long wait times and canceled routes for Citilink buses in Fort Wayne.

Citilink officials say they are working to fix the problem.

“Citilink is experiencing some intermittent bus cancellations due to the driver shortage,” Citilink CEO John Metzinger said. “So, it’s a day-to-day challenge for our riders who expect the bus to show up and there’s no driver.”

Metzinger says out of the 87 positions they have, they are looking to fill 11 openings for drivers. Depending on the day, they say one or more routes could be canceled because of the shortage.

“Driving a transit bus is a challenging job,” Metzinger said. “You are dealing with the public; you have a lot of traffic to deal with in Fort Wayne, and so it’s a stressful position, but we have many employees who have been doing this for decades and they understand the commitment to serving the public. As long as people can connect to that position, then we want them to be on our team.”

Before the pandemic, Citlink says they saw 1.9 million annual passenger trips. Metzinger says that number dropped but is now going back up. This year alone, the number of passengers on Citilink buses has gone up 25 percent.

Metzinger says the good side is that their maintenance department is fully staffed for the first time in years. However, with the lack of drivers, if someone calls off, officials say they have to cancel routes or may be delayed picking up passengers.

If you would like to apply to be a Citilink bus driver, click here.

To see where Citilink buses are and to get alerts on if your route is canceled, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, August 16.

News

Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, August 16.

Top 4 at 4 August 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Check Washing

Tips to avoid getting scammed from “check washing”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Condra
Check washing is a way that scammers can take your money through the mail, here are some tips to avoid it and what to do if it happens to you.

News

Student Test Scores (GFX)

Indiana test score results show nearly 1 in 5 third-graders struggle to read

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana reading test scores released Wednesday by the state show nearly one in five third graders still struggle to read in what the secretary of education called a “crisis.”

Latest News

Community

Mississippi and Alabama virtual auditions are set for Wednesday, Aug. 16.

‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions in Indiana this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Popstar hopefuls in Indiana will soon have a shot to audition for the one of nation’s largest singing competitions, ABC’s “American Idol.”

News

Local UAW members set strike vote date

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on whether to authorize their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers.

News

Bowser Park celebrates 100 years with new Legacy Park insignia, upgrades

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

City leaders celebrate 100-year milestone at Bowser Park.

Bowser Park celebrates 100 years with new Legacy Park insignia, upgrades

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City and community leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Bowser Park reaching the 100-year milestone.

News

Three Rivers Music Theatre launches the first production in their new permanent home in the...

August: Osage County play coming to Three Rivers Music Theatre

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Those who love the play August: Osage County will love this.

News

BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents that even as check use is on the decline, check fraud is still a serious issue.