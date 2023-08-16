Bowser Park celebrates 100 years with new Legacy Park insignia, upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City and community leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Bowser Park reaching the 100-year milestone.

During the celebration, a new sign displaying a Centennial Legacy Park insignia was unveiled next to the park’s original stone marker. That marker, added in 1923, is inscribed “for the comfort and pleasure of our neighbors and their children for all time to come.”

“It’s important to honor the intent of the Bowser family here on the land that they donated 100 years ago. Sylvanus Bowser was a successful inventor and investor here in the southeast side of town. This park remains as a part of his legacy. It’s beautiful to see the connection and pride that the Renaissance Neighborhood has created in this space. It is our goal that this park will continue to serve as a cherished recreational gathering place for families, friends and neighbors.”

Bowser Park joins 25 other Legacy Parks in the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

Upgrades to the park’s pavilion were highlighted during the event as well, with a new roof and updated restrooms and walkways to help make them more accessible.

A new touch of color can also be found at the park, as a revolving mural by artist Lyndy Bazile has been installed near the original stone marker.

