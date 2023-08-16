BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents that even as check use is on the decline, check fraud is still a serious issue.

In an alert sent on Wednesday, the BBB urges people to watch out for a “check washing” scam, where checks are stolen from mailboxes and altered for use elsewhere. They say the scammers sometimes steal checks directly from residents’ mailboxes or the post office’s big blue mailboxes and have even been known to steal keys and open post office boxes.

They’ve received reports of consumers sending a payment check in the mail, but later getting a call from the company saying they never received a payment. In some cases, they say victims have found their checks had already been cashed or written for a much higher amount.

The organization says scammers use household chemicals to “wash off” and then replace the name and amount written down, usually using fake identities to cash the check later on. They say even if your check isn’t cashed, you are still at a much higher risk of identity theft once it’s been stolen.

The BBB laid out the following tips to help avoid such schemes:

Take advantage of electronic payment methods. If you can use electronic means to make payments and receive them, do so. That will eliminate the possibility of falling victim to check washing.

If you must mail a check, take precautions. Drop it off at the post office using the lobby mail slot instead of leaving a check in the mailbox with the flag up. If you need to use a blue box, drop off the mail before the day’s last pick-up time. Don’t leave unsent mail in your mailbox overnight; retrieve your delivered mail promptly, Drop it off at the post office using the lobby mail slot instead of leaving a check in the mailbox with the flag up. If you need to use a blue box, drop off the mail before the day’s last pick-up time. Don’t leave unsent mail in your mailbox overnight; retrieve your delivered mail promptly, advises the United States Postal Service

Put a hold on your mail. If you are going out of town, have your mail held at the post office until you return. If you run a small business that isn’t open on weekends, consider asking the post office not to deliver mail on Saturdays.

Improve your mailbox security. Installing highly visible cameras near your mailbox and using a locked mailbox are two additional ways to avoid falling victim to this scam.

Keep an eye on your checking account. Monitor your bank accounts carefully to ensure no one cashes a fraudulent check from your account. If you notice suspicious activity, notify your bank immediately.

Use “positive pay” services. Many banks offer Many banks offer “positive pay” services for business checking accounts. You can pre-authorize checks for a specific amount by their check number. This will at least stop scammers from withdrawing more money than the specified amount.

Always report check fraud. If you think your check was intercepted in the mail, let your bank know right away. Then, file a report with the If you think your check was intercepted in the mail, let your bank know right away. Then, file a report with the Postal Inspection Service and your local police department.

If you spot a scam, you are asked to report it to the BBB’s online Scam Tracker here and the FTC here, whether or not you’ve lost money. They say your report could help protect others from similar ploys.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.