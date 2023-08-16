August: Osage County play coming to Three Rivers Music Theatre

Three Rivers Music Theatre launches the first production in their new permanent home in the...
Three Rivers Music Theatre launches the first production in their new permanent home in the Wells Street Corridor with Tracy Letts’ Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY(Three Rivers Music Theatre)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who love the play August: Osage County will love this.

The Executive Director of the Three Rivers Music Theatre, Andy Planck, says the theatre will launch its first full-scale production, August: Osage County, in its new location in the Wells Street Corridor.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, created by Tracy Letts, depicts the patriarch of a rural Oklahoma family passing away, and along with some deep family secrets and a matriarch that abuse pills, the family heads toward a downward spiral.

Organizers say opening night for the production is set for Friday, August 25, at 8 p.m. The last performance is scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at 6 p.m.

The new location for the Three Rivers Music Theatre is at 416 W 4th Street.

Tickets for adults are $30, $20 for students.

Click here to see more showtimes and play information.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local UAW members set strike vote date

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on whether to authorize their leaders to call strikes against the Detroit automakers.

News

Bowser Park celebrates 100 years with new Legacy Park insignia, upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

City leaders celebrate 100-year milestone at Bowser Park.

Bowser Park celebrates 100 years with new Legacy Park insignia, upgrades

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City and community leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Bowser Park reaching the 100-year milestone.

News

BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents that even as check use is on the decline, check fraud is still a serious issue.

Latest News

News

DNR announces LARE grants for 11 counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that organizations in 11 Indiana counties will receive a little more than $1.1 million in grants.

Steuben County

FILE PHOTO: R.A.D Kids self-defense program teaches students about awareness, prevention, and...

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to hold self-defesne classes for girls, women

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say they are holding self-defense classes for women and girls ages 12 and up.

News

Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A woman is dead and her children injured after a crash in Grant County Tuesday.

News

21Alive News at 11

FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Special Segments

In the Arts: “Collective Expressions” at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Each week, “IN the Arts” highlights the local area’s art scene, and this week, we’re showcasing “Collective Expressions,” a show put on by the Fort Wayne Dance Collective.

News

SACS takes step forward to address racism, still no solid plan

SACS board members approve plan to address issues of racism in the district

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Unanimous approval from Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board members as they voted in favor of working with the group FAIR for All to address issues of racism in the district.