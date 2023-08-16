August: Osage County play coming to Three Rivers Music Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who love the play August: Osage County will love this.

The Executive Director of the Three Rivers Music Theatre, Andy Planck, says the theatre will launch its first full-scale production, August: Osage County, in its new location in the Wells Street Corridor.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, created by Tracy Letts, depicts the patriarch of a rural Oklahoma family passing away, and along with some deep family secrets and a matriarch that abuse pills, the family heads toward a downward spiral.

Organizers say opening night for the production is set for Friday, August 25, at 8 p.m. The last performance is scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at 6 p.m.

The new location for the Three Rivers Music Theatre is at 416 W 4th Street.

Tickets for adults are $30, $20 for students.

Click here to see more showtimes and play information.

