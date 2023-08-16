‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions in Indiana this week

Indiana (WPTA) - Popstar hopefuls in Indiana will soon have a shot to audition for the one of nation’s largest singing competitions, ABC’s “American Idol.”

“Idols Across America” will be holding live virtual auditions with ‘Idol’ producers on Friday, August 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. They say those who are eligible can sign up to audition in front of producers and get real-time feedback for a chance at being crowned the next American Idol.

Anyone interested in signing up to audition can do so here prior to August 18. After registering, you will be emailed all relevant information including the necessary Zoom link. Organizers note, however, that registering does not guarantee you an audition.

“I always tell people if you’ve ever thought about it, if anyone has ever told you, ‘Hey, you need to audition for American Idol,’ now’s your chance. It’s never been easier, so come see us, we want to meet you. And, really, this Zoom could change the rest of your life,” Producer Melissa Elfar says.

You can see a list of eligibility requirements here, but you must be between the ages of 15 and 28 to audition. Those under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian present for the virtual audition.

