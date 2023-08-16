‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions in Indiana this week

Mississippi and Alabama virtual auditions are set for Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Mississippi and Alabama virtual auditions are set for Wednesday, Aug. 16.(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indiana (WPTA) - Popstar hopefuls in Indiana will soon have a shot to audition for the one of nation’s largest singing competitions, ABC’s “American Idol.”

“Idols Across America” will be holding live virtual auditions with ‘Idol’ producers on Friday, August 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. They say those who are eligible can sign up to audition in front of producers and get real-time feedback for a chance at being crowned the next American Idol.

Anyone interested in signing up to audition can do so here prior to August 18. After registering, you will be emailed all relevant information including the necessary Zoom link. Organizers note, however, that registering does not guarantee you an audition.

“I always tell people if you’ve ever thought about it, if anyone has ever told you, ‘Hey, you need to audition for American Idol,’ now’s your chance. It’s never been easier, so come see us, we want to meet you. And, really, this Zoom could change the rest of your life,” Producer Melissa Elfar says.

You can see a list of eligibility requirements here, but you must be between the ages of 15 and 28 to audition. Those under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian present for the virtual audition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second body found in Monroe Lake Sunday
Police say Terry Dewaine Sands II hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper on March 3.
Venue to be changed for man charged in Master Trooper’s death
Kerry Hawkins
Suspect in Garrett shooting of 16-year-old arrested
Koger robberies
FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies
Police respond to fatal crash on city’s northeast side

Latest News

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag will be coming to The Embassy Theatre on Saturday,...
RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Night of the Living Drag’ coming to Fort Wayne
Cinema Center reflects on impacts of Barbie movie here in Fort Wayne
Cinema Center reflects on impacts of Barbie movie in Fort Wayne
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
“One in eight women”: American Cancer Society launches “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign
New Light Near Blackhawk Middle School
FWCS kicks off school year; introduces new changes in traffic patterns