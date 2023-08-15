“We are ready!”: NACS transportation officials ready ahead of first day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Northwest Allen County Schools are the final district to return to classes Wednesday and transportation officials are ready for the school year.

Officials say they are fully staffed which means they are sitting around 70 to 80 drivers, but they are always looking for sub bus drivers.

Greg Krempel is with the transportation department for the district. He tells 21 Alive News just in case, he says their department is ready for what may come on the first day of classes.

“We have relief drivers. That just floats around on the first few days of school and that helps if there is a need or if there is a bus that’s overcrowded, so that we can respond pretty fast to that situation.”

Krempel also says because of the growth happening in the NACS district especially when it comes to more developments and housing additions, he expects the need for more bus drivers to grow.

Click here to apply to be a NACS bus driver.

