WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Tuesday, August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, August 15.
- Judge rules on request of venue change by man accused of killing Master Trooper Bailey.
- Shooter identified in Garrett mobile home shooting.
- NACS welcome students back to school tomorrow, what their bus situation looks like.
- Hawaii wildfires: Death toll hits 99 as search for survivors continues.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.