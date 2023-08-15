WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Tuesday, August 15
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, August 15.

  • Judge rules on request of venue change by man accused of killing Master Trooper Bailey.
  • Shooter identified in Garrett mobile home shooting.
  • NACS welcome students back to school tomorrow, what their bus situation looks like.
  • Hawaii wildfires: Death toll hits 99 as search for survivors continues.

