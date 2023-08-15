Venue to be changed for man charged in Master Trooper’s death

Police say Terry Dewaine Sands II hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper on March 3.
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The man charged in connection with the March death of Master Trooper James Bailey was granted by the judge a change in the venue for his trial.

42-year-old Terry DeWaine Sands of Marion appeared in court in Auburn Tuesday afternoon and attorneys have worked to agree about where to move the trial due to its high-profile nature.

21Alive News crews were there, and say attorneys eventually agreed to hold the trial in Wabash County.

Sands also filed a motion Monday for funds to hire a mitigation specialist for his defense. Attorneys also requested to change the trial dates, which were originally set for March 1-8, 2024.

Our reporter at the hearing said the attorneys requested March 4-15 as the new trial dates.

Sands was arrested and charged for the March 3 death of Master Trooper James Bailey, who was struck and killed on I-69 while laying out stop sticks to de-escalate a police pursuit involving Sands.

Sands’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

BACKGROUND: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69 | ISP Trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn

