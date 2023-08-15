Venue to be changed for man charged in Master Trooper’s death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The man charged in connection with the March death of Master Trooper James Bailey was granted by the judge a change in the venue for his trial.

42-year-old Terry DeWaine Sands of Marion appeared in court in Auburn Tuesday afternoon and attorneys have worked to agree about where to move the trial due to its high-profile nature.

21Alive News crews were there, and say attorneys eventually agreed to hold the trial in Wabash County.

Sands also filed a motion Monday for funds to hire a mitigation specialist for his defense. Attorneys also requested to change the trial dates, which were originally set for March 1-8, 2024.

Our reporter at the hearing said the attorneys requested March 4-15 as the new trial dates.

Sands was arrested and charged for the March 3 death of Master Trooper James Bailey, who was struck and killed on I-69 while laying out stop sticks to de-escalate a police pursuit involving Sands.

Sands’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

