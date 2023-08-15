Suspect in Garrett shooting of 16-year-old arrested

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - A man in connection to the shooting of a 16-year-old teenager in Garrett has been arrested.

The Indiana State Police said in a news release that 21-year-old Kerry Jamar Hawkins of Detroit was arrested and formally charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police say Hawkins was a person of interest in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park.

The release says Hawkins is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

BACKGROUND: Police respond to shooting in Garrett mobile home park

According to the probable cause document, Hawkins was found by police in the area of the shooting. When he was arrested, police asked Hawkins if he had the gun on him, to which he said he had thrown it down by the water.

Hawkins told police that he is a “diagnosed schizophrenic” and “blacks out.”

Police in the affidavit said a witness told them that Hawkins was staying with her for the night in her trailer. The woman said Hawkins is schizophrenic and started to “have an episode.”

The woman also told police that she tried to calm him down before Hawkins pulled a handgun from his pants and sat it on the bed. The teen tried to leave because he was scared, which documents say “made the situation worse.”

The probable cause says Hawkins chased the boy outside and shot at him several times.

Another witness says she was outside doing yard work when the shooting happened. She told police that she saw Hawkins and the teen near the pond and heard a gunshot, and the teen fell to the ground.

According to the affidavit, the woman outside saw Hawkins stand over the teen and shot him before kicking him.

She said when Hawkins started to walk away, he turned around and fired another shot at the teen before she yelled at him to stop and went inside her home.

Police said when they interviewed Hawkins, he said he did not remember what happened but was able to describe the gun. Hawkins said the gun was not his.

