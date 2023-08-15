Singer, Indiana native John Mellencamp to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium

(WILX)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A music icon native to the Hoosier State will perform in his old stomping grounds in September.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Monday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter) that legendary rocker John Mellencamp will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium as part of the Colts Kickoff Concert.

The X post also said the concert will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, and the music lineup includes: The Jim Irsay Band, Stephen Stills, and famous illusionist Criss Angel.

According to a news release, tickets are still available and free to the public. Tickets will be required for entry.

The gates will open at 4 p.m., and the concert will start at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Colts’ official website.

