Man involved in Garrett shooting of 16-year-old arrested
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - A man in connection to the shooting of a 16-year-old teenager in Garrett has been arrested.
The Indiana State Police said in a news release that 21-year-old Kerry Jamar Hawkins of Detroit was arrested and formally charged with one count of attempted murder.
Police say Hawkins was a person of interest in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park.
The release says Hawkins is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
