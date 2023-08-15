Man involved in Garrett shooting of 16-year-old arrested

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - A man in connection to the shooting of a 16-year-old teenager in Garrett has been arrested.

The Indiana State Police said in a news release that 21-year-old Kerry Jamar Hawkins of Detroit was arrested and formally charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police say Hawkins was a person of interest in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park.

The release says Hawkins is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

