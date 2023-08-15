FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies

Three Fort Wayne Koger Stores on August 13
Koger robberies
Koger robberies(wpta)
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a series of Armed Robberies that occurred August 13.

The robberies happened at three Fort Wayne Kroger grocery store locations.  Police believe it was the same suspect in each incident.

Authorizes said in all three robberies a note was passed to the teller demanding money and the threat of using a gun.

The suspect is described as being a black male, in his mid-twenties, 5′6, 140 pounds and wearing a green hoodie and grey pants. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or the FWPD at 260-427-1201.

