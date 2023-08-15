Fort Wayne native recovering from Maui wildfires

LAHAINA, HI. (WPTA) - Powerful videos continue to be shared of the wildfires in Maui as the scale of destruction becomes more clear.

“I can’t believe what I was looking at with my own eyes, like, this was the town I used to live in and now it’s literally flattened,” David Lam said.

It’s been an emotional journey for David Lam, a Fort Wayne native living in Lahaina, who’s seen just how catastrophic the damage is.

“You can still see smell smoke,” Lam said. “I can see still small little fires that haven’t been put out, I can see the smoke and as heartbreaking as it is, you can smell the decay.”

Walking through the streets of Lahaina, neighbors were stunned to see what was left of their hometown.

It’s been a traumatizing several days, but Lam says that hasn’t stopped the people of Maui from helping their neighbors.

“We had so many people in the community that own trucks, or even just cars, sedans and every single one of us loaded up our cars, our vehicles with these supplies and just brought it over to the people that were stuck on Lahaina ourselves,” Lam said.

The recovery efforts will take time, and while Lam says the scale of destruction is hard to describe, he was able to offer perspective on the devastation for the people of northeast Indiana.

“A good comparison that I can put into how big Lahaina is, is think of the size of Auburn or Angola, I’d say closer to the size of Angola,” Lam said. “Think about a size of a small town like that completely gone, like wiped out.”

If you’d like to help in the recovery efforts in Hawaii, Gray Television is teaming up with the Salvation Army with Hope for Hawaii.

The Salvation Army is there, helping first responders get food and supplies to the people who need it.

You can text “FIRERELIEF” to 51555 or click this link to donate.

