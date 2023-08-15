Cinema Center reflects on impacts of Barbie movie in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Barbie movie certainly took the world by storm with its witty humor and social commentary. Here in 21Country, the effect was no different.

Cinema Center Executive Director Art Herbig says when the crew at the Cinema Center first heard about the Barbie movie, they knew they would have to get a deal to show the movie. And while Barbie isn’t the Cinema Center’s typical film, he says it clearly did very well for the local art house.

They teamed up with the YWCA to collect Barbie dolls for children in the community. Herbig said they collected more than 300 dolls, creating instant impact.

BACKGROUND: Cinema Center to show the new ‘Barbie’ movie while helping the YWCA

Now, Herbig says he’s seen the long-term impact of the film as well as the Fort Wayne community embraced the film with open arms, curiosity and open discussion.

“It was starting a conversation, which is what all good art should do, right? It should stoke us. It should build conversation. It should do something for us beyond just the experience of having seen it,” Herbig said.

He added, if you don’t think the film is for you, then it probably is.

“This is a movie about rethinking the way that we do things and thinking about how we can help each other and benefit each other and be there for each other in meaningful and hopeful ways,” he added.

There are two more showings of Barbie at the Cinema Center. You can buy tickets for their August 19th and August 20th showings at their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.