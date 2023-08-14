WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Monday, August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, August 14.
- Allen County Judge sentences Man convicted in strip club shooting.
- Monday morning fatal crash, what police are now learning about the driver.
- Indy: Three people found dead inside a car in a school parking lot.
- Tomorrow: City of Fort Wayne accepting applications for “zero percent interest HVAC loans.”
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.