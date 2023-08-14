WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, August 14
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, August 14.

  • Allen County Judge sentences Man convicted in strip club shooting.
  • Monday morning fatal crash, what police are now learning about the driver.
  • Indy: Three people found dead inside a car in a school parking lot.
  • Tomorrow: City of Fort Wayne accepting applications for “zero percent interest HVAC loans.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to fatal crash on city’s northeast side
Recreational death following boating accident
Huntington County Sheriff’s Department investigating a death at Mount Etna Boat Ramp
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal
New York man found dead in Monroe Lake
Second body found in Monroe Lake Sunday
Tattoo festival makes its mark on Fort Wayne
Tattoo festival makes its mark on Fort Wayne

Latest News

Bryan “Breadwig” Ballinger is a muralist, toy designer, professor, and children’s book author...
Huntington man awarded 2023 Governor’s Arts Award
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, August 14.
Top 4 at 4 August, 14
James E. Starks III
Man convicted in 2017 fatal shooting sentenced to 87 years in prison
Peyton Manning at ESPN Gameday
Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee