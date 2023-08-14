Two critically hurt following Saturday night crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is in a life-threatening condition and a woman with serious injuries following a single-car crash on the city’s north side.

According to a FWPD news release, the crash happened around 11:15 Saturday night at Rothman Road and Denise Drive.

According to first responders, the car was going west on Rothman Road when the driver lost control and went off the road, striking a guardrail and tree south of Rothman Road.

Officers said they were told by witnesses that someone was pinned in the car after the crash.

First responders say they found a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat. The man had to be extracted from the car by firefighters.

The news release says the Rothman Road and Denise Drive area was temporarily closed for cleanup.

Both people inside the car were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was upgraded to serious condition.

The driver remains in life-threatening condition. Police say they believe the man was speeding, which may have factored into the crash.

