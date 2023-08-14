Second body found in Monroe Lake Sunday

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say the body of a Bloomington man was found in Monroe Lake Sunday.

DNR officials say the man’s body was found around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after emergency crews received a call that the man never resurfaced from the lake.

Witnesses told police that 66-year-old Paul Bosler of Bloomington jumped off a boat to swim and never came back up.

Officers said the man was found a short time later. First responders tried to save his life, but Bosler was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DNR officials, Bosler did not have on a life jacket.

Bosler’s death comes just a few hours before a second man, 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar of New York, was recovered from the lake around 4 p.m. after he also jumped from a boat and never resurfaced.

