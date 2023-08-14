Police respond to shooting in Garrett mobile home park
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Police responded Monday to the scene of a shooting in Garrett.
An officer with the Indiana State Police says the shooting happened around 11:45 Monday morning on East Edgewater Drive North in the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park on the town’s northern edge.
Indiana State Police said in a news release the victim was a 16-year-old boy. The release also says the teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.
According to the release, police have a person of interest in custody.
No further information has been provided. We have a crew at the scene to gather more information.
