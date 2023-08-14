Police respond to fatal crash on city’s northeast side

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash on the city’s northeast side.

So far, police told our 21Alive crew the crash happened a little after 8 a.m. in the 6200 block of Landmark Drive.

Police told 21Alive the crash happened at the stoplight at Maplecreast and Trier Roads, where they say a maroon car rear-ended a silver car.

An officer said the maroon car continued south on Maplecrest before crashing through the fence of All God’s Children Daycare just west of Maplecrest Road.

The driver of the maroon car was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Maplecrest Road, near the crash, just reopened after being closed for a few hours.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City accepting applications for heating, air conditioning program

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne is now opening applications for a program for qualifying households.

News

Second body found in Monroe Lake Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man was found in Monroe Lake.

News

Two critically hurt following Saturday night crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A man is in a life-threatening condition and a woman with serious injuries following a single-car crash on the city’s north side.

News

Recreational death following boating accident

Huntington County Sheriff’s Department investigating a death at Mount Etna Boat Ramp

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
One man is dead in Huntington County Sunday following, what officials with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department are calling a recreational fatality.

Latest News

Sports

Lucas Dunn promoted to High-A ball in Indiana

TinCaps score six in the third, beat Lugnuts 11-6 to cap road trip

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The Fort Wayne TinCaps collected 17 hits on their way to an 11-6 road series finale win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday afternoon.

News

TinCaps score six in the third, beat Lugnuts 11-6 to cap road trip

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal

New York man found dead in Monroe Lake

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after they recovered the body of a New York man in Monroe Lake.

News

Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network encourage more Hoosiers to register to become...

How to Register to Become an Organ Donor

Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
According to Donate Life Indiana, more than 1,200 Hoosiers are currently on the wait list.

News

The Maui wildfire death toll continues to rise as firefighters work to contain fires in the area.

Maui wildfire death toll reaches 80

Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Pearson
The Maui wildfire death toll continues to rise as firefighters work to contain fires in the area.

News

The Maui wildfire death toll continues to rise as firefighters work to contain fires in the area.

Hawaii Wildfires death toll at 80

Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
ABC21 Saturday 6pm News