Police respond to fatal crash on city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash on the city’s northeast side.

So far, police told our 21Alive crew the crash happened a little after 8 a.m. in the 6200 block of Landmark Drive.

Police told 21Alive the crash happened at the stoplight at Maplecreast and Trier Roads, where they say a maroon car rear-ended a silver car.

An officer said the maroon car continued south on Maplecrest before crashing through the fence of All God’s Children Daycare just west of Maplecrest Road.

The driver of the maroon car was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Maplecrest Road, near the crash, just reopened after being closed for a few hours.

