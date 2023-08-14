Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

Peyton Manning at ESPN Gameday
Peyton Manning at ESPN Gameday(Jim Boofer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.

Just call him Professor Manning.

The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.

“I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers,” Manning said.

Manning, who earlier launched the Omaha Productions entertainment company, will join classes during the year as a featured expert.

