Noble County Humane Society running out of kennel space for animals
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Humane Society of Noble County is asking for the public’s help to adopt dogs.
The organization posted on its Facebook page that its kennels inside are full, and now have to use kennels outside to place the newest dogs.
The Facebook post urges people to either come and adopt, foster, or reclaim dogs.
