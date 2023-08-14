Man convicted in 2017 fatal shooting sentenced to 88 years in prison

James E. Starks III
James E. Starks III(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man convicted of a 2017 homicide learned his sentence today.

29-year-old James Ellis Starks III was sentenced to nearly 88 years in prison.

Starks was found guilty of murder in July for the 2017 shooting of 22-year-old Marcus Rogan at the Bleu Diamond strip club in April 2017.

BACKGROUND: Jury convicts man in fatal 2017 strip club shooting

Starks was sentenced to 63 years on the murder charge, with credit for 250 days, and 20 years for a firearm used in the commission of offense.

Starks was also sentenced to an additional five years for the criminal recklessness charge. His sentences will run consecutively.

