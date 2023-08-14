IMPD confirms 3 children found safe after Amber Alert
IMPD said 3-year-old Dalilah Sanders, 4-year-old Daiton Dempsey and 8-year-old Dylan Dempsey were last seen Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children in Indianapolis.
At 3:29 p.m., IMPD confirmed all three children have been located and are safe.
ORIGINAL ALERT:
An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Indianapolis.
IMPD said 3-year-old Dalilah Sanders, 4-year-old Daiton Dempsey and 8-year-old Dylan Dempsey were last seen Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis and are believed to be in extreme danger.
Police provided the following descriptions for the children:
- Dalilah: 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.
- Daiton: 3 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 42 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt.
- Dylan: 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt and gray basketball shorts.
Police said the children are believed to be with 39-year-old Kevin Lamar Dempsey. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he drives a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with an Indiana license plate KEVIN5.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or IMPD at 317-327-6541.
