IMPD confirms 3 children found safe after Amber Alert

IMPD said 3-year-old Dalilah Sanders, 4-year-old Daiton Dempsey and 8-year-old Dylan Dempsey were last seen Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis.
Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right)(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By WTHR
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children in Indianapolis.

At 3:29 p.m., IMPD confirmed all three children have been located and are safe.

ORIGINAL ALERT:

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Indianapolis.

IMPD said 3-year-old Dalilah Sanders, 4-year-old Daiton Dempsey and 8-year-old Dylan Dempsey were last seen Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police provided the following descriptions for the children:

  • Dalilah: 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.
  • Daiton: 3 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 42 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt.
  • Dylan: 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt and gray basketball shorts.

Police said the children are believed to be with 39-year-old Kevin Lamar Dempsey. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he drives a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with an Indiana license plate KEVIN5.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or IMPD at 317-327-6541.

