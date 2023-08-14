Huntington man awarded 2023 Governor’s Arts Award

By Emilia Miles
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Governor’s Arts Awards is one of the highest honors the state gives in the arts and one Huntington man is on the list.

Bryan “Breadwig” Ballinger is a muralist, toy designer, professor, and children’s book author and illustrator. His murals can be found in towns and cities across Indiana.

Ballinger has done illustration work for companies such as Nintendo, Disney and Scholastic and was the 3D Design Lead for 5 years at Big Idea Productions, the producers of the “VeggieTales” children’s videos. He teaches digital media arts at Huntington University in Huntington and is currently a visiting artist for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for the next year.

“Figuring out where your passion for the kind of art you want to do and where you have the natural ability, if you can get those two things to work together, then you’re going to be successful at it.”

Bryan Ballinger, Artist

What’s next for him? He has three new picture books coming out in the next year, including “The Big Wig Parade” in October.

