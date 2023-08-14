Huntington County Sheriff’s Department investigating a death at Mount Etna Boat Ramp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One man is dead in Huntington County Sunday following, what officials with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department are calling a recreational fatality.

Police say witnesses reported 69-year-old Robert Smith of Liberty Center, Indiana, launched his boat into the Salamonie Reservoir. There, police say, Smith’s boat began to take on water.

According to witnesses, other boaters in the area came to Smith’s rescue and gave him a flotation device, since he was not wearing one. Once he grabbed onto the device and got out of the boat, police say he briefly went under water, but began to struggle once he came to the surface.

Police say rescuers were able to get him onto their boat, but he was unconscious and not breathing. That’s when police say, those rescuers began CPR and called 911 at around 1:13 p.m.

According to police, first responders arrived within minutes and made their way to the boat Smith was in and continued CPR. Police say, once those first responders got to the shore, EMS took over CPR.

According to police, Smith was pronounced dead on the boat ramp at 2:02 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, police say Smith may have suffered a medical emergency, but won’t know for sure until an autopsy is done.

This incident remains under investigation.

