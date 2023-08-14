City accepting applications for heating, air conditioning program

Air conditioning units running outside a building.
(azfamily)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is now opening applications for a program for qualifying households.

According to a news release, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will start accepting applications for the city’s Heating and Air Conditioning Program (HVAC) on August 15.

The program will provide qualified residents with a zero-percent interest loan to replace or install new heating and air conditioning systems in their homes, according to the news release.

The loans will be secured by a mortgage, and repayment will be made through monthly payments over ten years, according to the press release.

Some qualifications to apply for this program includes applicants needing to own their home, and the home must be their primary residence.

The home must be located within Fort Wayne city limits, and applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the local median income.

For more information on requirements and how to apply, click here.

