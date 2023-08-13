How to Register to Become an Organ Donor

World Organ Donation Day August 13
Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network encourage more Hoosiers to register to become...
Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network encourage more Hoosiers to register to become organ donors
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - August 13 is World Organ Donation Day. Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network are encouraging more Hoosiers to register to become organ donors.

According to Donate Life Indiana, more than 1,200 Hoosiers are currently on the waiting list. The national transplant waiting list has more than 105,000 and every 9 minutes another person is added to the list.

“We want everyone to register their decision regardless of age, sex, race, or their medical history,” said Indiana Donor Network President and CEO Kellie Tremain. “Some people rule themselves out and think they can’t be a donor because I have ‘x,y,z’ or something. We don’t want people to do that because medical science has evolved so much over time and someone may think they can’t be a donor when in fact they truly can be a donor.”

Here are just some of the ways you can register to become an organ donor:

