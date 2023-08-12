Tattoo festival makes its mark on Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For three days, one of Indiana’s biggest tattoo festivals attracts thousands of Hoosiers to the Grand Wayne Center.

The Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival opened Friday August, 11. More than 200 nationally and internationally tattoo artists show off their skills in contests and on the spot tattooing.

You can either watch someone get a tattoo or talk with a vendor to get your own ink.

Tattoo festival organizer Quinn Hurley said, “You can also find someone that you feel really connected to or that you’ve connected with their art.”

Tickets for the event are $65 for all three days, or $30 for one day pass. Those fees covered access to the event only. Tattoo vendors accepted cash, Cash app, Venmo and other electronic payment types.

The last day of the event is Sunday, August, 13.

