Maui wildfire death toll reaches 80

The Maui wildfire death toll continues to rise as firefighters work to contain fires in the area.
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officials have confirmed that 80 people have died in the historic Lahaina, which is currently 85-percent contained.

Officials have confirmed that 80 people have died in the historic Lahaina, which is currently 85-percent contained.

The blaze has damaged or destroyed more than two thousand structures and burned just as many acres.

Officials said that there are six other fires still burning in Maui. The total number of residents at evacuation shelters has  grown to over fourteen hundred since yesterday.

Hawaii Congresswoman Jill Toekuhda said, “The state underestimated how bad the fire could get.

She said that the state did not learn its lesson from “Hurricane Lane” in 2018. That is when bushfires scorched over twenty-three-hundred acres in Maui.

“It’s not like hurricane force winds are unknown to Hawaii, or dry brush, or red flag conditions,” said Rep. Toekuhda, “We saw this before in Lane. We did not learn our lesson from Lane - that brush fires could erupt as a result of churning hurricane winds below us to the south. We underestimated the lethality, the quickness of fire in this situation. We have got to make sure that we do better.”

The congresswoman also called for the waters around Lahaina to be dredged to make sure that every missing person is found.

