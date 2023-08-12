LaPorte woman pleads guilty in connection with child’s neglect, death

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of Judah Morgan, the LaPorte County boy who was found dead inside a home back in Oct. 2021, has pleaded guilty in connection with his murder.

Mary Yoder, 27, was charged with the neglect of a dependent, resulting in death and neglect of a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse.

According to WTHR, Yoder pleaded guilty in a LaPorte County Circuit Court on Friday.

26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while...
26-year-old Mary Yoder is being detained on a 48-hour hold that started Tuesday while investigators look to see if there is probable cause for an arrest in the death of her son, Judah Morgan.(LaPorte County Jail)

Judah’s father, Alan Morgan, is now in prison for his murder. Alan received a 70-year sentence back on Nov. 29, but he could get out of prison by the time he is 80 years old due to sentencing requirements and good time credit.

4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.(Jenna Hullett)

According to the court documents, Judah would be sent to the basement for not being potty-trained, where he would then be neglected and abused for days at a time. At Morgan’s sentencing, the forensic pathologist who did Judah’s autopsy says this was one of the worst cases of blunt force trauma to a child he’s seen in his almost 30-year career.

Judah’s tragic death did inspire changes, however, as he now has his name on a law.

“Judah’s Law” centers around how unlicensed caregivers like Jenna Hullett could intervene as a party in court in the case of children needing services. It also helps terminate dangerous and abusive parent-child relationships.

Yoder faces a maximum sentence of 40 years for both counts.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tattoo festival makes its mark on Fort Wayne

Tattoo festival makes its mark on Fort Wayne

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
For three days, one of Indiana’s biggest tattoo festivals attracts hundreds of Hoosiers to the Grand Wayne Center.

News

Fiesta Fort Wayne 2023 takes over Headwaters Park

Fiesta Fort Wayne 2023 takes over Headwaters Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Fiesta Fort Wayne brought rich Hispanic and Latino heritage to the Headwater Park Lincoln Pavilion on Saturday, August, 12.

News

21Alive AM Forecast 08/12/23

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ta'Niyah Jordan and WILX News 10
“We are aware of a video circulating social media. We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.”

Latest News

National

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....

Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son, as the special counsel.

News

Man convicted in 2021 gas station fatal shootings sentenced to 190 years

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, August 11.

News

Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, August 11.

Friday, August 11 top 4 at 4

Updated: 21 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Thousands of Indiana Medicaid members exposed in data breach

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brien McElhatten
The compromised information included names, addresses and Medicaid numbers, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration

Sports

Eastside's Gage Spalding at practice.

Eastside’s Spalding personifies coach’s best friend on the field

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ryan
It didn’t take long for new Eastside head coach Alyx Brandewie to notice senior Gage Spalding.