LaPorte woman pleads guilty in connection with child’s neglect, death

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of Judah Morgan, the LaPorte County boy who was found dead inside a home back in Oct. 2021, has pleaded guilty in connection with his murder.

Mary Yoder, 27, was charged with the neglect of a dependent, resulting in death and neglect of a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse.

According to WTHR, Yoder pleaded guilty in a LaPorte County Circuit Court on Friday.

Judah’s father, Alan Morgan, is now in prison for his murder. Alan received a 70-year sentence back on Nov. 29, but he could get out of prison by the time he is 80 years old due to sentencing requirements and good time credit.

According to the court documents, Judah would be sent to the basement for not being potty-trained, where he would then be neglected and abused for days at a time. At Morgan’s sentencing, the forensic pathologist who did Judah’s autopsy says this was one of the worst cases of blunt force trauma to a child he’s seen in his almost 30-year career.

Judah’s tragic death did inspire changes, however, as he now has his name on a law.

“Judah’s Law” centers around how unlicensed caregivers like Jenna Hullett could intervene as a party in court in the case of children needing services. It also helps terminate dangerous and abusive parent-child relationships.

Yoder faces a maximum sentence of 40 years for both counts.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

