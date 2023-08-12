Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are facing criticism for handcuffing a 12-year-old who was taking the trash out to a dumpster outside his residence.

Video of the incident went viral on TikTok, which resulted in the Lansing Police Department addressing the incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating social media,” wrote Lansing Police on Facebook. “We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.”

Lansing Police said they were searching for suspects involved in a string of Kia thefts and witnesses reportedly described one suspect as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt.

Police said an officer saw someone matching the description and attempted to contact them, but the person fled and ran to a nearby apartment complex. Another officer was in the area and saw the 12-year-old, who was wearing a similar outfit, and detained him for questioning.

“I was mad about it, because I was like, my son would never break any law,” said Michael Bernard, the child’s father. “So, I rushed out and asked the cop, ‘What’s the problem? Why do you have my son in handcuffs?’ Just like that.”

Bernard said he was doing dishes and told Tashawn to take out the trash. When it took too long for him to return, Bernard said he went outside to check on his son.

“I got concerned when I didn’t see him come back within that period of time,” Bernard said. “And I walk out to hear, look out, and to my surprise, the cops had him in handcuffs.”

Police said the 12-year-old fit the description of a man wanted for recent auto thefts in the area. Tashawn said the police officers pulled their guns on him.

“He was stunned because he don’t know what was transpiring,” Bernard said. “He’s like, ‘What have I done?’”

The incident left the family shaken and they’re now working with an Okemos law firm.

“After dumping the trash in the dumpster, he was approached by a police officer who had his gun unholstered and was holding it in front of him,” said attorney Ayanna Neal.

The family said they are considering possible legal action against the city.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The officers of the Lansing Police Department are working very hard to address the recent car thefts plaguing our city. In doing so, yesterday officers detained a young man who was wearing similar clothing and in the same apartment complex as an accused car thief who fled from officers on foot. When the officer made initial contact, it was near a trash bin but was after he had disposed of any garbage. The young man was then released to his father when eliminated as the accused. The command officer on the scene made contact with the young man’s father and explained the situation and apologized for the misunderstanding. I have reviewed the incident and can confirm the officer who contacted and detained the young man was respectful and professional during his investigation. It's unfortunate that incidents like this occur but through communication and sharing of information, we can help people understand the whole story. We understand that something like this has an impact on all parties involved. As the Chief of Police, I want to apologize that this incident had such an effect on this young man and his family. I’m asking for the community to consider all the facts of the situation before making a judgment. The relationship with our community has been and will continue to be a top priority for the Lansing Police Department.”

Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Lansing Police Department made a mistake in detaining the wrong person during a vehicle theft investigation. The young man was wearing the exact same clothing as the suspect, however it was quickly confirmed he was not the suspect in question and he was released. I join Chief Sosebee in offering my apologies to the young man and to his family. LPD is in contact with the family and providing resources and support for any trauma involved. Our officers do their absolute best to protect Lansing, but in this case a mistake was made and we own it and apologize to those affected. As Mayor, I once again offer my sincere apology to this young man.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.