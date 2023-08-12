Fiesta Fort Wayne 2023 takes over Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fiesta Fort Wayne brought rich Hispanic and Latino heritage to the Headwater Park Lincoln Pavilion on Saturday, August, 12.

The one day fiesta featured local and national folkloric dancers, vendors, pinatas, the crowning of Miss Indiana Latina.

Attendees experienced traditional food like authentic tacos, pupusas and more.

Fiesta organizer Fernando Zapari said, “We are a community, a latino community, hispanic community that contributes to this economy, here in the city and the region, not just Fort Wayne, northeast Indiana and we want to do this. We celebrate Fiesta Fort Wayne to celebrate our culture and share our culture with whomever wants to come.”

The primary goal of Fiesta Fort Wayne is to celebrate the remarkable diversity and invaluable contributions of the Latino community residing in Northeast Indiana.

The fiesta continues Saturday until 11 p.m.

