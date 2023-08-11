Thousands of Indiana Medicaid members exposed in data breach

(Dan Golden, Flatwater Free Press | Dan Golden, Flatwater Free Press)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More than 700,000 Indiana Medicaid members have been exposed in a data breach.

The compromised information included names, addresses and Medicaid numbers, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. In a release to journalists, department spokesperson Michele Holtcamp said the problem was traced to software used by a contractor called Maximus.

She said four additional Medicaid members had their social security numbers exposed.

Holtcamp said Maximus was in the process of contacting affected members to alert them of the problem and offer information on credit monitoring.

Members can call 1-833-919-4749 for additional information.

