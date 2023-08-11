Silver Alert issued for missing Sheridan teen

Makenzie Setters was last seen Thursday morning, police said.
15-year-old Makenzie Setters
15-year-old Makenzie Setters(Indiana State Police)
By WTHR
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Hamilton County.

The Sheridan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Makenzie Setters.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair that fades to red with silver, blue/hazel eyes, and a nose piercing.

Makenzie is missing from Sheridan, Indiana, and was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sheridan Police at 317-758-2500 or 911.

