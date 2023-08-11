Safer streets: the goal of one organization in Fort Wayne

By Alex Null
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Data from the Fort Wayne Police Department shows the number of pedestrian deaths since 2018, including five so far this year (see below).

2023 on pace to be most deadly year for pedestrians
They’re numbers advocate Maddi Miller calls unacceptable.

“This shouldn’t happen,” Miller said. “This is preventable, this is 100 percent preventable.”

Miller is a part of the Three Rivers Active Streets organization, which is looking to find solutions to what Miller calls a big issue.

“Pedestrian deaths are on the rise in our local community, and we’re really focused on creating a safe community for everyone of all ages and abilities to be able to walk down the street or ride their bike and feel safe and secure in their community,” Miller said.

Miller believes ways to make things safer include refocusing the infrastructure of the road, such as designing separate areas for bikers, pedestrians and cars.

“That’s the biggest thing, I think we need more options,” Miller said.

Miller is an avid biker. Her inspiration to change things here in Fort Wayne came from a bike ride she took in Montreal.

“I was able to hop on a bike share, I wasn’t wearing a helmet, and I felt safe and that’s something that I don’t feel safe doing here with our current infrastructure,” Miller said.

Thursday night at the Cinema Center, a free showing of “The Street Project’ was held. It’s a documentary on making communities safer.

Afterwards, there was a panel discussion on the issue, which included CEO and general manager of Citilink John Metzinger.

While lots was discussed, the large takeaway, Miller says, is to make more room for pedestrians.

“Providing them with plenty of space, safe crossings, time to cross the street, just like pedestrian medians, just things that add to the infrastructure through design,” Miller said.

Organizers of the event say city leaders were invited to come, but that none showed up. 21Alive reached out to the city about the concern from the community about pedestrian safety and received back the following statement:

