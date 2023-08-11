Report: Jaylon Smith agrees to deal with Saints

Jaylon Smith
Jaylon Smith(21Alive)
By Zach Groth
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jaylon Smith has found his next home in pro football.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz on Thursday, Smith is signing with New Orleans for the upcoming season.

Smith seemingly confirmed the news in a social media post later in the night.

The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star spent last season with the Giants. He started 11 games for New York in 2022, with 88 tackles.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Northrop coach, MLB outfielder arrested on child sex crime charges
Former Northrop coach, MLB outfielder arrested on child sex crime charges
Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native
Raging fires in Maui destroy home of Fort Wayne native
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
South Side High School student arrested in connection to Aug. 1 shooting
Allen County police responding to semi rollover crash on I-469

Latest News

TinCaps baby superfan Bennett Harring (8/2/23).
Born Into Baseball: Meet the TinCaps Youngest Superfan
The Fort Wayne TinCaps logo
Pauley’s power surge continues, TinCaps win 9-5 at Lansing
Ben Ramseyer holds up the no. 25 jersey, given to Bluffton's hardest working player.
Ramseyer leads the way for Bluffton football
The Fort Wayne TinCaps logo
TinCaps start series with 3-2 win at Lansing, add Salas to roster