Report: Jaylon Smith agrees to deal with Saints
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jaylon Smith has found his next home in pro football.
According to a report from Jordan Schultz on Thursday, Smith is signing with New Orleans for the upcoming season.
Smith seemingly confirmed the news in a social media post later in the night.
The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star spent last season with the Giants. He started 11 games for New York in 2022, with 88 tackles.
