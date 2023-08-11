Report: Jaylon Smith agrees to deal with Saints

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jaylon Smith has found his next home in pro football.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz on Thursday, Smith is signing with New Orleans for the upcoming season.

Sources: Former #Giants LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the #Saints after today’s workout.



The 2019 Pro Bowl LB had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack in 11 starts last season, while also leading NY with 21 tackles and a TFL in two playoff games. pic.twitter.com/TYO3QttaiF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2023

Smith seemingly confirmed the news in a social media post later in the night.

The former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star spent last season with the Giants. He started 11 games for New York in 2022, with 88 tackles.

