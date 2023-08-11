Man senetnced to seven years for shooting, killing woman, injuring man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced in a 2021 shooting that left one woman dead and her husband wounded.

40-year-old Henry Myers, Jr. was sentenced in court Friday to seven years in prison.

In July, Myers took entered into an agreement that would have Myers plead guilty to battery and reckless homicide charges.

The charges of murder, criminal confinement, and use of a firearm were dropped.

In December 2021, 33-year-old Alexia Quinn and her husband were shot by Myers after an argument.

Myers pulled a gun on Quinn during the argument. Quinn’s husband also pulled out his gun, and the two men shot each other.

Both Myers and Quinn’s husband were seriously injured but recovered.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne man enters plea deal in 2021 double shooting

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.