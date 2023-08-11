Man convicted in 2021 gas station fatal shootings sentenced to 190 years

Joseph Bossard
Joseph Bossard(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man, convicted of shooting and killing two young men and injuring another person, was sentenced Friday morning.

Joseph Bossard was sentenced to 190 years in prison for a Hobson Road gas station shooting in 2021.

19-year-olds Anderson Retic and Joshua Cooper died, and a third person was critically hurt.

Bossard took a plea deal on June 29 after several delays in the case. The agreement called for him to plead guilty to two counts of murder along with attempted murder and use of a firearm. Aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges were dropped.

Prosecutors also asked for life without parole.

BACKGROUND: Joseph Bossard, 2021 gas station killer, takes plea deal | CORONER: Two 19-year-olds were shot, killed in overnight violence

