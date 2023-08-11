Linda Likes It: Stillwater Hospice

By Linda Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Planning for the end of life can be a difficult process, let alone talking about it, but the staff, volunteers and board with Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne can help.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson talked with the CEO of the company to learn more about how this crucial resource in our community helps so many people at a time when they need it most.

