FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Another I-469 offramp will temporarily close in the next few days.

According to INDOT, the exit ramp at I-469 northbound to State Road 930/U.S. 30 eastbound will be closed temporarily starting Monday, August 14 for concrete and joint repair.

INDOT says during the closure, which is scheduled to last about one week, drivers should continue north on I-469 to the U.S. 24 exit and then use southbound I-469 to the S.R. 930/U.S. 30 exit ramps, or seek an alternate route.

Drivers are encouraged to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around the work zone.

I-469 exit ramp to close temporarily for construction (INDOT)

